Greenville paramedic returns after assisting in Hurricane Harvey - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville paramedic returns after assisting in Hurricane Harvey aftermath

Posted: Updated:
NDMS members set up a mobile medical station. (Source: HHS ASPR). NDMS members set up a mobile medical station. (Source: HHS ASPR).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Greenville paramedic has returned home after assisting in the federal health response to Hurricane Harvey.

Tim Condrey served as part of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS). As of Sunday, NDMS and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps provided care for more than 5,300 people in the aftermath of Harvey.

“Hurricane Harvey has put people’s health and lives in jeopardy, and NDMS members are answering the call of duty to help residents affected by this disaster,” said NDMS’ Acting Director Ron Miller. “When a state requests our assistance, we will be there to serve until NDMS services are no longer needed.”

The NDMS is made up of approximately 5,000 medical professionals, organized into more than 70 response teams.

More news: Trump to residents in Irma's path: 'Just get out of its way'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.