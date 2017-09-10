Greenville paramedic returns after assisting in Hurricane Harvey aftermath

A Greenville paramedic has returned home after assisting in the federal health response to Hurricane Harvey.

Tim Condrey served as part of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS). As of Sunday, NDMS and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps provided care for more than 5,300 people in the aftermath of Harvey.

“Hurricane Harvey has put people’s health and lives in jeopardy, and NDMS members are answering the call of duty to help residents affected by this disaster,” said NDMS’ Acting Director Ron Miller. “When a state requests our assistance, we will be there to serve until NDMS services are no longer needed.”

The NDMS is made up of approximately 5,000 medical professionals, organized into more than 70 response teams.

