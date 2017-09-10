Fire officials: Hwy 123 in Easley shut down in both directions due to car fire, large fuel leak

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
Irma brings potential for tornadoes to the Upstate late Monday.More >
Irma brings potential for tornadoes to the Upstate late Monday.More >
The latest track of Irma takes it along the west coast Florida coast through today making landfall somewhere near Tampa by late tonight as a category 3 hurricane..More >
The latest track of Irma takes it along the west coast Florida coast through today making landfall somewhere near Tampa by late tonight as a category 3 hurricane..More >
I-385 North was blocked near Fairview Road in the Simpsonville area Saturday night after a deadly crash, according to the SC Highway Patrol.More >
I-385 North was blocked near Fairview Road in the Simpsonville area Saturday night after a deadly crash, according to the SC Highway Patrol.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a car hit a motorcycle on US 76 in the Pendleton area Saturday evening.More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a car hit a motorcycle on US 76 in the Pendleton area Saturday evening.More >
Upstate school districts are monitoring weather conditions closely as Irma continues heading toward Florida.More >
Upstate school districts are monitoring weather conditions closely as Irma continues heading toward Florida.More >
The Greenville County Coroner along with SC Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Greenville County early Saturday morning.More >
The Greenville County Coroner along with SC Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Greenville County early Saturday morning.More >
Hurricane Irma became tied for the seventh strongest storm to make landfall in U.S. historyMore >
Hurricane Irma became tied for the seventh strongest storm to make landfall in U.S. historyMore >
Businesses on Broughton Street in Savannah, GA board up ahead of Irma.More >
Businesses on Broughton Street in Savannah, GA board up ahead of Irma.More >
Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
A fundraiser was held on Saturday for a Greenville County Deputy's 2-year-old son who is battling leukemia.More >
A fundraiser was held on Saturday for a Greenville County Deputy's 2-year-old son who is battling leukemia.More >
Cyclists took their marks in Spartanburg on Saturday for the 16th annual Tour de Paws, which benefits the Spartanburg Humane Society.More >
Cyclists took their marks in Spartanburg on Saturday for the 16th annual Tour de Paws, which benefits the Spartanburg Humane Society.More >
Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.More >
Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)