Fire officials: Hwy 123 in Easley shut down in both directions due to car fire, large fuel leak

Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 123 in Easley after a vehicle fire caused a large fuel leak Sunday morning.

Per an alert by the Easley Fire Department, crews are working a vehicle fire on Highway 123 near Brushy Creek Road. Hwy 123 is shut down in both directions due to the incident.

Officials ask drivers to avoid this area until further notice and to use alternate routes.

Fire officials say the fire caused a large fuel leak which they are working to contain, along with the Pickens County Hazmat Team.

