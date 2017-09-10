Silver Alert issued for missing endangered, elderly woman out of Asheville

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
Irma brings potential for tornadoes to the Upstate late Monday.More >
The latest track of Irma takes it along the west coast Florida coast through today making landfall somewhere near Tampa by late tonight as a category 3 hurricane..More >
I-385 North was blocked near Fairview Road in the Simpsonville area Saturday night after a deadly crash, according to the SC Highway Patrol.More >
Every time you leave your receipt behind at a restaurant or don’t double check the charge, it could be costing you. Odds are, you might not catch it.More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a car hit a motorcycle on US 76 in the Pendleton area Saturday evening.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Upstate school districts are monitoring weather conditions closely as Irma continues heading toward Florida.More >
The Greenville County Coroner along with SC Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Greenville County early Saturday morning.More >
Greenville residents at the Brookdale Senior Living community welcomed evacuees from their sister property in Hilton Head.More >
Businesses on Broughton Street in Savannah, GA board up ahead of Irma.More >
Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
A fundraiser was held on Saturday for a Greenville County Deputy's 2-year-old son who is battling leukemia.More >
Cyclists took their marks in Spartanburg on Saturday for the 16th annual Tour de Paws, which benefits the Spartanburg Humane Society.More >
Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
