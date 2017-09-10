Silver Alert issued for missing endangered, elderly woman out of Asheville

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered woman last seen in Asheville.

Per the alert, Jody Peterson Smith, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment was last seen on the 300 block of Heather Court in Asheville. The exact clothing she was wearing is unknown, but investigators say she usually wears sports pants of shorts and a t-shirt.

Smith is 65-years-old, stands 5'2" and is 165 pounds, per the alert. She has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Her direction us unknown, but investigators say she may be headed south towards Asheville, possibly the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Investigators say Smith drives a 2010 Jeep Liberty with license plate number PSALM150 out of NC.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to contact Cpl. Thomas Fulmer at the Weaverville Police Department at 828-645-5700.

