5-year-old among 4 dead in head-on crash in South Carolina - FOX Carolina 21

5-year-old among 4 dead in head-on crash in South Carolina

Posted: Updated:

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (AP) - A 5-year-old child is among four dead in a head-on crash on a rural South Carolina road.

The York County Coroner's Office said Sunday that all four people inside the two vehicles died at the scene about 15 miles west of Rock Hill. Coroner Sabrina Gast says in a statement that autopsy and toxicology testing are pending.

The dead included three members of a Laurens family. They are 5-year-old Michaiah Daniels, 39-year-old Patchell Daniels and 60-year-old Jim Edward Daniels. Officials did not describe how they are related.

The driver of the other vehicle was 23-year-old Mitchell Alexander Jeter of Rock Hill.

Highway patrol troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.