5-year-old among 4 dead in head-on crash in South Carolina

MCCONNELLS, S.C. (AP) - A 5-year-old child is among four dead in a head-on crash on a rural South Carolina road.

The York County Coroner's Office said Sunday that all four people inside the two vehicles died at the scene about 15 miles west of Rock Hill. Coroner Sabrina Gast says in a statement that autopsy and toxicology testing are pending.

The dead included three members of a Laurens family. They are 5-year-old Michaiah Daniels, 39-year-old Patchell Daniels and 60-year-old Jim Edward Daniels. Officials did not describe how they are related.

The driver of the other vehicle was 23-year-old Mitchell Alexander Jeter of Rock Hill.

Highway patrol troopers are investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.