Hundreds without power in Oconee Co. after downed trees damage equipment

Duke Energy reports hundreds are without power in Oconee County Sunday afternoon.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, approximately 424 customers are without power in the Walhalla area near N Catherine Street.

Officials say the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke Energy Equipment.

The outage was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 12:15 p.m.

