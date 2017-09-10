Upstate schools announce closings for Monday - FOX Carolina 21

CLOSINGS

Upstate schools announce closings for Monday

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Upstate schools have started to announce closings for Monday ahead of inclement weather expected with Hurricane Irma. The following closings have been announced for Monday:

  • Abbeville County Schools
  • Anderson County Schools-All districts 
  • Anderson University 
  • Cherokee County Schools 
  • Christ Church Episcopal School 
  • Greenwood County Schools Districts 50 and 52
  • Greenville County Schools 
  • Hart County Schools (Georgia)
  • Newberry County Schools 
  • Oconee County Schools 
  • Pickens County Schools 
  • Spartanburg County Schools (All districts)
  • Standard Textile Carolina
  • Union County Schools

Check back with FOX Carolina for the latest school closing announcements. Click here for a constantly updated list.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.