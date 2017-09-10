Upstate schools announce closings for Monday

Upstate schools have started to announce closings for Monday ahead of inclement weather expected with Hurricane Irma. The following closings have been announced for Monday:

Abbeville County Schools

Anderson County Schools-All districts

Anderson University

Cherokee County Schools

Christ Church Episcopal School

Greenwood County Schools Districts 50 and 52

Greenville County Schools

Hart County Schools (Georgia)

Newberry County Schools

Oconee County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Spartanburg County Schools (All districts)

Standard Textile Carolina

Union County Schools

Click here for a constantly updated list.

