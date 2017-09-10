Gov. McMaster provides Sunday update on Hurricane Irma impact in SC

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a press briefing on Sunday to update the public on the potential impact of Hurricane Irma in South Carolina.

He said a storm surge warning has been issued for Charleston County. Though, flash flood warnings will take place across the state, he continued.

Governor McMaster said Jasper, Colleton and Beaufort Counties can expect the heaviest rains and highest winds.

Those needing shelter from the hurricane have several options throughout the Carolinas, with additional shelters ready to open. He said there are currently 264 evacuees in the shelters, but there is plenty of room for more.

The governor said law enforcement will be patrolling the evacuated barrier islands. Looters and thieves will be arrested on site and will be persecuted to the fullest extent of the law, he said.

As far as fuel, McMaster says there are a few gas shortages and outages but they are not a statewide issue.

At the Sunday press meeting, SCDOT said traffic levels have returned to pre-storm conditions, except for I-20. The US-17 bridge has also been closed by the Georgia bridge. They said they may have to close some moveable bridges along the coast later on Sunday.

The Department of Natural Resources is monitoring water levels to monitor river flooding. They are also assisting with coastal rescue missions.

Governor McMaster ended the presser with a message to those who have not left following evacuation orders.

"It's not too late to get out."

