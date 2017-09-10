Deputies: Investigators find 2 dead at Days Inn in Spartanburg Co.

Numerous Spartanburg County Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn on Outlet Road Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:51 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two deceased individuals on scene. They also detained a possible individual in connection with the incident.

At this time, no further details were released.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.