Deputies: Investigators find 2 dead at Days Inn in Spartanburg C - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Investigators find 2 dead at Days Inn in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Days Inn on Outlet Road. (Credit: Megan Gray) Days Inn on Outlet Road. (Credit: Megan Gray)
Days Inn on Outlet Road. (9/10/17 FOX Carolina) Days Inn on Outlet Road. (9/10/17 FOX Carolina)
Days Inn on Outlet Road. (9/10/17 FOX Carolina) Days Inn on Outlet Road. (9/10/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Numerous Spartanburg County Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn on Outlet Road Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:51 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two deceased individuals on scene. They also detained a possible individual in connection with the incident.

At this time, no further details were released.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.