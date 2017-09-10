Several state offices closed Monday due to Hurricane Irma

Officials with South Carolina Emergency Management Division have announced that several state offices will be closed Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches.

State government offices in the following counties will be closed Monday, September 11:

Aiken

Allendale

Bamberg

Barnwell

Beaufort

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Clarendon

Colleton

Dorchester

Georgetown

Hampton

Jasper

Kershaw

Lee

Lexington

Newberry

Orangeburg

Richland

Saluda

Sumter

Williamsburg

