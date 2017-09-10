Several state offices closed Monday due to Hurricane Irma - FOX Carolina 21

Several state offices closed Monday due to Hurricane Irma

Posted:
SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with South Carolina Emergency Management Division have announced that several state offices will be closed Monday as Hurricane Irma approaches.

State government offices in the following counties will be closed Monday, September 11:

  • Aiken
  • Allendale
  • Bamberg
  • Barnwell
  • Beaufort
  • Berkeley
  • Calhoun
  • Charleston
  • Clarendon
  • Colleton
  • Dorchester
  • Georgetown
  • Hampton
  • Jasper
  • Kershaw
  • Lee
  • Lexington
  • Newberry
  • Orangeburg
  • Richland
  • Saluda
  • Sumter
  • Williamsburg

