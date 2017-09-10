Anderson Civic Center could hold up to 900 hurricane evacuees

The Anderson Civic Center opened its doors at noon on Sunday as a shelter for evacuees as Hurricane Irma slammed into the U.S.

Signs were set up along Interstate 85 with directions to the shelter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officials said the civic center can hold up to 900 evacuees.

Deputies are on scene of the shelter along with officials from the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the Department of Social Services.

The Red Cross said if the Anderson Civic Center receives a large number of evacuees, the TD Convention Center in Greenville may be opened as a shelter as well.

