Henderson Co. Emergency Services shares tips on preparing for inclement weather, using 911

Henderson County officials shared tips on preparing for inclement weather, as well as when and when not to dial 911, as Hurricane Irma closes in on Florida and takes aim at the Carolinas.

The Henderson County Incident Management Team (representing Henderson County Emergency Services), Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, local fire personnel, EMS, Henderson County Rescue Squad and other partners have closely monitored Hurricane Irma's progress, and the potential effects it could have on Henderson County and Western NC region.

Officials say gusty winds and heavy rain will bear down in the Henderson County area, with potential for flooding and power outages. They're encouraging residents to make necessary preparations in the event of power outages, and to limit travel during inclement weather.

"Do not drive through flooded roadways or barricaded areas," read a press release from Henderson County Emergency Services. "Please check on neighbors, the elderly and those who may have special needs or circumstances to provide assistance."

Henderson County emergency officials said telecommunicators will be working around the clock to answer calls and dispatch fire, EMS, rescue squad and law enforcement personnel.

Officials urge those in the area NOT to call 911 to inquire about road or weather conditions.

They did, however, suggest the following tips for residents:

Stay tuned into local news stations for weather updates.

Download the ReadyNC app in the app store. It is an all-in-one tool that gives information on weather conditions, traffic conditions, evacuations, shelters and more.

Sign up for Nixle Emergency Text Alerts for local Henderson County emergency information. Text your zip code to 888777 to enroll.

Follow local public safety organizations on social media.

Officials are also urging the public NOT to call 911 to report power outages, and to, instead, call Duke Energy at 800.POWERON (800.769.3766) or visit https://www.duke-energy.com/outages.

