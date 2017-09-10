State of Emergency in effect in Macon Co., NC at 8 p.m. Sunday - FOX Carolina 21

State of Emergency in effect in Macon Co., NC at 8 p.m. Sunday

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/ 9/10/17) (FOX Carolina/ 9/10/17)
FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A State of Emergency goes into effect in Macon County, North Carolina at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The announcement came in an official release around 6 p.m.

According to the ordinance signed by Macon County Board of Commissioners Chairman James P. Tate, "further proclamation concerning evacuation will be issued as needed" in areas affected by flash flooding.

Only individuals involved in emergency operations activities will be allowed to travel in flooded public roadways, and recreational use of flooded waterways is prohibited.

Read the full release below:

MORE NEWS: Anderson Civic Center could hold up to 900 hurricane evacuees

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.