State of Emergency in effect in Macon Co., NC at 8 p.m. Sunday

A State of Emergency goes into effect in Macon County, North Carolina at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The announcement came in an official release around 6 p.m.

According to the ordinance signed by Macon County Board of Commissioners Chairman James P. Tate, "further proclamation concerning evacuation will be issued as needed" in areas affected by flash flooding.

Only individuals involved in emergency operations activities will be allowed to travel in flooded public roadways, and recreational use of flooded waterways is prohibited.

Read the full release below:

MORE NEWS: Anderson Civic Center could hold up to 900 hurricane evacuees

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

