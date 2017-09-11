Upstate prepares for damages, power outages as Irma gets closer to Carolinas

High winds and storm damage could cause power outages throughout Upstate and Western North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

Duke said they have crews on standby as Irma gets closer to the Carolinas.

"With this type of weather system, expecting wind, rain and potential tornadoes, we would expect to see outages as a result of that,” said Ryan Mosier with Duke Energy.

As winds pick up over the next 24 hours, Mosier said we could see toppled trees and downed power lines.

Duke Energy suggests all homeowners have a severe weather plan and keep an emergency kit on hand.

According to the electric company, the kit should have everything an individual would need to survive for at least two weeks, including:

A supply of water and nonperishable food items

First aid supplies and medication

Flashlights and extra batteries

Specialty items such as prescription medication, baby food, additional warm clothing and a safe heat source, if needed

"It’s never too early and it’s never too late to start preparing for a storm," said Mosier.

An Easley man took that advice and said he spent the weekend getting his house ready for the storm.

"With the winds that were expecting, we didn’t want to take a chance on one falling into the house or into the neighbor’s house,” said Lester Spangler, “so we decided to have them both cut and got them out of the way."

Lester Spangler said had some trees cut down when found out Hurricane Irma could have damaging effects in the Upstate.

“It scares me. It really does,” said Spangler.

The Easley resident said he was afraid a fallen tree would damage his house, or worse, his family.

"We could have lost part of the house or somebody could have gotten hurt," said Spangler.

Spangler said he feels better knowing his family is safe.

Find out more tips and how Duke Energy is tracking Hurricane Irma here.

