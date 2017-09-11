Oconee County first responders on standby for Irma

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

Oconee County first responders are warning drivers about safety hazards on the roads as Hurricane Irma nears the area.

The county is expected to get anywhere from two to four inches of rain Monday, and possibly six inches in some spots.

Emergency responders say the conditions could potentially cause flooding around the area. They checked their swift water rescue gear this weekend in case they need to save people from flooded areas and have extra staff on hand.

Ryan Eubanks, Deputy Chief of Oconee County Emergency Services wants to remind drivers to avoid flooded areas. Eubanks calls it the “Turn around, don’t drown,” approach. He says they haven’t had much moisture in the area so drivers need to be aware of the roadways, regardless.

"The area has been kind of dry here the last few weeks, so if there is moisture on the road, please use caution,” explained Eubanks. “Slow your speed down and increase your breaking distance."

Eubanks encourages residents to stay indoors Monday, if possible.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.