WATCH: Storm chasers try to measure wind speeds in 117 mph condi - FOX Carolina 21

WATCH: Storm chasers try to measure wind speeds in 117 mph conditions

Posted: Updated:
Source: @SimonStormRider / @JustonStrmRider / Twitter Source: @SimonStormRider / @JustonStrmRider / Twitter
(FOX Carolina) -

Some storm chasers in Florida got out in winds exceeding 100 miles per hour as they tried to measure the wind strength on Sunday.

Meteorologists Juston Drake and Simon Brewer posted videos of themselves being battered by the wind on Twitter.

Wind gusts were up to 117 mph during the recordings.

The videos received mixed reactions, with many people advising against the actions seen in the footage.


Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.