WATCH: Storm chasers try to measure wind speeds in 117 mph conditions

Some storm chasers in Florida got out in winds exceeding 100 miles per hour as they tried to measure the wind strength on Sunday.

Meteorologists Juston Drake and Simon Brewer posted videos of themselves being battered by the wind on Twitter.

@SimonStormRider getting wind measurements out in the eyewall as well. Got a 117 mph wind gust. pic.twitter.com/PVEPP8FbtB — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 10, 2017

Wind gusts were up to 117 mph during the recordings.

The videos received mixed reactions, with many people advising against the actions seen in the footage.



