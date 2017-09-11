2 on-duty FL law enforcement officers die in head-on crash during Irma

Two Florida law enforcement officers working in the evacuation zone during Hurricane Irma died after a head-on crash.

Hardee County Deputy Julie Bridges and Sgt. Joseph Osmann, a corrections officer, were killed when their vehicles collided Sunday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Two officers killed in Hurricane Irma evacuation zone crash. They were both on duty. Let's take a moment to recognize these heroes #IRMA pic.twitter.com/NZmYORZVK8 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) September 10, 2017

FOX News reports Bridges was heading to help at a hurricane evacuation shelter and Osmann was on his way into work when the crash occurred.

Bridges had served in law enforcement for 13-years and Osmann had more than 21 years under his belt.

At least 31 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Irma thus far.

