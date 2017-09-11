Video of trash cans 'racing' gets likes, laughs from those experiencing Irma's fury

One man’s post in a Facebook group for Hurricane Irma victims and their loved ones is giving people something to smile about in the middle of the devastation.

Eddie Sixto posted video of two plastic trash cans being swept down a road in the Hurricane Irma Safety Check-In group page on Sunday. He even added race car sound effects.

Sixto titled this video “The First Annual Miami-Dade County Trashcan 500 Race.”

More than 42,000 people have liked and reacted to the video thus far. Many people who commented on the video were grateful for the chance to laugh during all the chaos the storm brought into their lives.

While people were grateful for the laugh, the video is actually an old clip that has been circulating on social media for at least a year. It has even been mentioned on America's Funniest Home Videos.

