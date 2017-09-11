Duke Energy: Hundreds of workers, linemen heading to Upstate to - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy: Hundreds of workers, linemen heading to Upstate to be ready for Irma threat

Posted: Updated:
Utility trucks lined up in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 11, 2017) Utility trucks lined up in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 11, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy said more than 300 utility workers and linemen were heading to Greenville on Monday morning to assist with repairs and outages that Irma may cause in the Upstate.

A Duke spokesman said the workers were coming in from Charlotte and would stage at the TD Convention Center.

Duke said a strike team is also heading to the Anderson Emergency Operations Center from Florence, SC.

Both teams will be ready to mobilize and restore outages in the Upstate and then head to Florida once the threat to the Upstate has passed.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS: How to report a power outage

