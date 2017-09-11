Bon Secours closing doctors' offices, urgent care clinics early - FOX Carolina 21

Bon Secours closing doctors' offices, urgent care clinics early Monday

Posted: Updated:
Bon Secours logo (provided) Bon Secours logo (provided)

All Bon Secours Medical Group doctors’ offices and AFC Urgent Care-Bon Secours centers will close early Monday and open late Tuesday due to Irma, officials said Monday.

Officials said doctors’ offices and AFC locations will close at noon Monday and reopen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said they are monitoring the weather and make other announcements as needed.

We are monitoring the weather and will provide updates, as needed.

MORE: Irma now a Tropical Storm, local wind and rain picking up

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.