Bon Secours closing doctors' offices, urgent care clinics early Monday

All Bon Secours Medical Group doctors’ offices and AFC Urgent Care-Bon Secours centers will close early Monday and open late Tuesday due to Irma, officials said Monday.

Officials said doctors’ offices and AFC locations will close at noon Monday and reopen at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said they are monitoring the weather and make other announcements as needed.

We are monitoring the weather and will provide updates, as needed.

