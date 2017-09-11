Greenville County Schools release list of locations without power after storm

The Greenville County School District said its schools will remain closed Tuesday due to storm damage and outages caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, utility companies in the Upstate reported outages affecting hundreds of thousands of customers. The district said its ICE team was out between 8 and 10 a.m. assessing damage.

Beth Brotherton, district spokesperson, said no Greenville County schools suffered significant damage but some non-essential items were broken or blown in the wind. Brotherton also said trees and debris were in parking lots and car line areas, which maintenance teams were working to clear.

"At this point we plan to use the two of the three make-up days that are built into our school calendar, but because the Governor declared a state of emergency there is some chance those days will simply be forgiven," she said.

Power had already been restored to Gateway Elementary, Hughes Middle, Blythe Academy, Woodmont Middle, Ralph Chandler Middle, Plain Elementary, and Golden Strip Child Development Center.

As of 10:30 a.m., the following schools and offices were without power Tuesday:

Central Office

Slater Marietta Elementary

Blue Ridge High

Blue Ridge Middle

East North Street Academy

Greenville Middle

West Greenville Alternative

Tanglewood Middle

Ellen Woodside Elementary

Riley Child Development Center

