Greenville County Schools to make decision on Tuesday schedule at 6 p.m.

The Greenville County School District closed its schools Monday due to strong winds and heavy rain expected from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

A decision has not yet been made about school closings in Greenville County for Tuesday, but the district issued the following statement:

Greenville County Schools officials are delaying a decision regarding possible school closures or delays on Tuesday until approximately 6 p.m. this evening. While we want to ensure the safety of students and employees and give families time to plan, we do not want to miss school and inconvenience families unnecessarily. With revisions still being made to the forecast, we believe delaying this decision until late this afternoon will provide more valid information about the storm’s expected impact in our area. Given that the wind advisory for our area extends to 4 a.m. tomorrow, families should prepare for any possible scenario on Tuesday, including regular schedule, a delay, or closure.

Below is an earlier statement issued by the district on Monday:

Greenville County School District officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and forecasts before making a final decision about Tuesday’s schedule.

We will consider whether high winds and excessive rainfall on Monday cause downed trees and lead to widespread power outages. We will also investigate whether road debris creates a travel hazard for students and staff. Sustained winds in excess of 30 miles per hour exceed limit for the safe operation of school buses and other high profile vehicles. The strongest winds are expected Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours on Tuesday. As part of our emergency response plan every school has an individual from either our maintenance or facilities departments assigned to do a safety check in these circumstances, just as we do for snow and ice. This not only provides information on the state of our buildings and grounds, but also provides feedback on roads county-wide. We receive additional information on road conditions from law enforcement and emergency response personnel. Safety is first and foremost. A decision will be made in a timely manner and communicated through social and traditional media.



