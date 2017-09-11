Greenville County Schools to remain closed Tuesday due to outages, storm damage

The Greenville County School District said its schools will remain closed Tuesday due to storm damage and outages caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, utility companies in the Upstate reported outages affecting tens of thousands of customers.

The district said with crews unable to restore weather and clear roadways, they are canceling classes and after-school activities Tuesday.

Read the full statement here:

Due to the ongoing threat of severe weather, widespread power outages, and storm damage, and after consultation with law enforcement and other emergency responders, all Greenville County Schools and offices will remain closed on Tuesday, September 12, and all after-school activities are cancelled. With high winds forecast to continue through 4 a.m., repair crews will be unable to restore power, clear secondary roadways, and ensure working traffic signals across the county before the start of school, even under a two-hour delay. We also know that additional traffic generated by student and employee commutes strains law enforcement and hampers response and repair efforts. As of 5 p.m. we have eight confirmed GCS sites without power, but security alarms indicate power outages at numerous other facilities. Those will be confirmed by district security, facilities, or maintenance personnel, but we will not be able to thoroughly inspect and restore all locations between the end of the predicted threat and the beginning of morning bus routes. Additionally, we have been advised that gusts approaching 30 miles per hour may be expected even after the conclusion of the wind advisory. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families and businesses, but the safety and security of students and employees is our first priority.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER CLOSINGS.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.