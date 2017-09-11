Firefighters: Cranes in downtown Greenville have been secured against Irma's winds

One of the cranes in downtown Greenville (Sep. 11, 2017)

The Greenville Fire Department said the large construction cranes towering above downtown high rises have been secured to withstand the high winds from Irma on Monday and Tuesday.

Three cranes are in place at construction sites visible from Main Street.

Firefighters said Monday that they went out to all three cranes last week and secured them to withstand the adverse weather Irma is expected to bring late Monday into Tuesday.

Irma toppled cranes in Miami as the powerful hurricane passed through Florida.

