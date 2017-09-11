Deputies ask for help tracking down 12-year-old runaway

McDowell County deputies are asking for help tracking down a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home.

Deputies said Savannah Silver left her home on Proctors Knob Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Silver 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and straight, shoulder-length blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.