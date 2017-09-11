Greenville PD asks for help identifying man accused of using cou - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville PD asks for help identifying man accused of using counterfeit money

Posted: Updated:
Greenville PD need help identifying this man and woman. (Source: Greenville Police Department): Greenville PD need help identifying this man and woman. (Source: Greenville Police Department):
Greenville PD need help identifying this man and woman. (Source: Greenville Police Department). Greenville PD need help identifying this man and woman. (Source: Greenville Police Department).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they said used counterfeit money at a Haywood Road restaurant and the woman that accompanied him.

According to police, the male suspect used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay at Papas and Beer. The male and female suspects left the restaurant in a white Ford sedan and quickly left the scene. The waiter attempted to chase the male and female on foot. 

If anyone is able to identify them, contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.