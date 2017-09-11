Greenville PD asks for help identifying man accused of using counterfeit money

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they said used counterfeit money at a Haywood Road restaurant and the woman that accompanied him.

According to police, the male suspect used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay at Papas and Beer. The male and female suspects left the restaurant in a white Ford sedan and quickly left the scene. The waiter attempted to chase the male and female on foot.

If anyone is able to identify them, contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

