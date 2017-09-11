Deputies: Seneca man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old on multiple occasions

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man faces multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies said 27-year-old Oscar Octavious Calvin Davis of Jasmine Lane is charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.

Deputies began investigating on September 8 after being called to the hospital. Deputies said the investigation revealed Davis sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions in July, August and September.

Deputies said Davis ran from them when they attempted to arrest him at his home but was eventually located and arrested in Clemson. A charge of resisting arrest was also added to his list.

