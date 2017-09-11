Dispatch: Reports of mobile home fire in Chesnee

Numerous Spartanburg County Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn on Outlet Road Sunday afternoon.More >
The Greenville County School District closed its schools Monday due to strong winds and heavy rain expected from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.More >
Police in Florida have arrested several people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.More >
Irma brings potential for tornadoes to the Upstate late Monday.More >
Tropical Storm Irma brings the chance of rain, wind, and isolated tornadoes to our area Monday into early Tuesday.More >
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
One man’s post in a Facebook group for Hurricane Irma victims and their loved ones is giving people something to smile about in the middle of the devastation.More >
Plano Police say seven adults were found dead inside a home just after 8 p.m. local time.More >
Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
Troopers said one person is dead after a car hit a motorcycle on US 76 in the Pendleton area Saturday evening.More >
A look at viewer-submitted storm damage photos from across the Upstate as winds and rain from Irma rattle the area.More >
FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez and Alex Schumann provide coverage of Hurricane Irma from Savannah, GA.More >
Calm before the storm: Beautiful sunset appears in the Upstate. (9/10/17)More >
The inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K in Asheville took place on Sunday to honor and support first responders and military.More >
Greenville residents at the Brookdale Senior Living community welcomed evacuees from their sister property in Hilton Head.More >
Trinity Baptist Church hosted its annual 911 Remembrance Service on Sunday to honor the dedicated Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire, and Rescue personnel that serve the community.More >
Businesses on Broughton Street in Savannah, GA board up ahead of Irma.More >
Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
