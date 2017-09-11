More than 2,000 power outages reported in Greenwood County

Duke Energy reported more than 2,000 outages scattered across Greenwood County Monday afternoon as Irma’s outer bands battered the area with heavy winds and rain.

Outages were reported across the county but the largest pockets were on Ninety Six Highway between the town and the 25 Bypass. More than 1,200 outages were reported in that area.

Other large pockets were in two areas along US 178, near Hodges and near the Saluda County line.

Overall, Duke was reporting 2,327 outages in the county as of 1 p.m. Duke expected service to be restored by 2:45 p.m.

