Restaurants will provide free meals for Spartanburg PD

Spartanburg businesses are teaming up with the Spartanburg Police Department's Spouse Support Group to provide meals for officers in honor of Thank a Police Officer Day.

On Wednesday, the Spartanburg Police Department said Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, The Beacon, and Chick-fil-A will all provide meals for the officers. Shane's Rib Shack will also provide meals and certificates for officers. Members of the community who visit a participating Shane's Rib Shack location will have the opportunity to write encouraging postcards for police officers. 

Thank a Police Officer Day is on Saturday. 

