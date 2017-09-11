Restaurants will provide free meals for Spartanburg PD

Spartanburg businesses are teaming up with the Spartanburg Police Department's Spouse Support Group to provide meals for officers in honor of Thank a Police Officer Day.

On Wednesday, the Spartanburg Police Department said Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, The Beacon, and Chick-fil-A will all provide meals for the officers. Shane's Rib Shack will also provide meals and certificates for officers. Members of the community who visit a participating Shane's Rib Shack location will have the opportunity to write encouraging postcards for police officers.

Thank a Police Officer Day is on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.