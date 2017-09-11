Irma continues inland: Our area to feel impacts into Tuesday

Irma brings rain and high wind gusts to our area through Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday.

As the center of tropical storm Irma moves through western Georgia, areas of locally heavy, tropical rain will continue to spread into our area. 1-4" with locally higher amounts to 5" are possible, especially in the flash flood watch areas along the Blue Ridge escarpment and northeast Georgia.

Along with the rain, wind gusts will continue through the evening and perhaps increase a bit as well. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45-55 mph appear likely through 2 AM. A high wind warning continues for all of northeast Georgia, the Upstate, and Macon, Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford Counties in NC until 2 AM.

This will continue to cause tree and power line damage, especially given the saturated ground.

Lastly, there is a small threat of a brief tornado southeast of I-85 between 10 PM and 2 AM. This is when the air could become just favorable enough to allow for sustained, rotating showers.

Past 2 AM, conditions will gradually improve into the rest of Tuesday morning. Winds over 30 mph could persist in the mountains through Noon Tuesday, but overall the wind should relax as Irma’s circulation moves farther west and weakens.

For the rest of the week, the upper-air system absorbing Irma will move through the area. However, it will be of little consequence in our area outside of some spotty showers Wednesday and Thursday.

We will be watching Hurricane Jose as well by next weekend, but as it stands now, it continues to look like it will NOT imminently impact the United States.

