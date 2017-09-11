SCDNR to deploy officers to Florida

50 South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers will be deployed to Florida on Tuesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requested SCDNR's assistance with search and rescue missions in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

SCDNR officers will join other game wardens from several fish and wildlife agencies, law enforcement and the military to conduct search and rescue missions in rural floodwaters SCNDR officers will also serve on security patrols.

The duration of SCDNR's stay has not yet been determined and will depend on the speed of recovery efforts.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.