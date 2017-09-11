SC Governor: Looters to be arrested on sight, prosecuted to fullest extent

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

In a press conference on Monday, Governor Henry McMaster didn't mince words about the repercussions for possible looters taking advantage of areas evacuated due to Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said more than 350 agents and National Guardsmen are patrolling the barrier islands in counties that were under mandatory evacuation due to the storm.

“We have no tolerance for those who try to take advantage of this situation," McMaster said.

State and local law enforcement officers along with armed National Guardsmen continue to patrol the evacuated barrier islands. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 11, 2017

Let me make this perfectly clear: We have zero tolerance for those who try and take advantage of this storm for personal gain. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 11, 2017

Looters, mischief-makers and thieves will be arrested on sight and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 11, 2017

