SC Governor: Looters to be arrested on sight, prosecuted to full

SC Governor: Looters to be arrested on sight, prosecuted to fullest extent

Posted: Updated:
UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA. UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

In a press conference on Monday, Governor Henry McMaster didn't mince words about the repercussions for possible looters taking advantage of areas evacuated due to Hurricane Irma.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said more than 350 agents and National Guardsmen are patrolling the barrier islands in counties that were under mandatory evacuation due to the storm.

“We have no tolerance for those who try to take advantage of this situation," McMaster said.



