Walmart launches new customer campaign for hurricane relief efforts

On Monday, Walmart announced a new customer campaign to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

Walmart will match customer donations two-to-one with both cash and product donations of up to $10 million. The donations will support the disaster-response efforts of the American Red Cross.

In a press release, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, Kathleen McLaughlin, stated:

“We know our associates and customers make the difference. And once again, when needed the most, they are stepping up to help in a major way,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for WalMart Stores, Inc. “This is about neighbors helping neighbors and we will continue to be there for the communities we serve as they recover.”

Customers will be able to donate to the American Red Cross at registers in Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs or on walmart.com and samsclub.com. Customers can also contribute by texting SUPPORT to 90999 for a $10 donation.

The campaign will run through Saturday Sept 16.

