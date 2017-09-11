Water districts in Anderson Co. ask customers to conserve water - FOX Carolina 21

Water districts in Anderson Co. ask customers to conserve water

Posted: Updated:
Water drips from a faucet. (File/FOX Carolina) Water drips from a faucet. (File/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Big Creek Water District and Hammond Water District are asking customers to conserve as much water as possible.

Water district manager Chuck Cortez said due to power outages affecting pump stations, conservation is needed.

The need to conserve water will be in place until power is restored, which Cortez hopes will be by mid-morning on Tuesday.

