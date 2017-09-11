Tens of thousands without power in Upstate as Irma moves in - FOX Carolina 21

Tens of thousands without power in Upstate as Irma moves in



GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Utility companies reported thousands of customers without power on Monday as bands of wind and rain from tropical storm Irma moved in.

The storm knocked down power lines and trees across the area.

The Emergency Management Director in Greenwood County said the town of Ware Shoals was without power with 590 customers reported.

As of 5 p.m., Duke Energy reported the following outages:

  • Greenville County - 11,028
  • Anderson County - 9,020
  • Greenwood County - 4,030
  • Laurens County - 3,000
  • Spartanburg County - 1,830
  • Abbeville County - 1,161
  • Pickens County - 658
  • Cherokee County - 567
  • Transylvania County - 1,279

Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative announced the following outages as of 5 p.m.:

  • Oconee County - 2,152
  • Anderson County - 1,038
  • Greenville County - 1,273
  • Pickens County - 1.974

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported power lines down at the following locations:

  • Old Highway 11 near SC-101
  • Augusta Road near U.S. 25
  • Chinquapin Road near North Tigerville Road

The Greenville Police Department reported the following road closures:

  • Chaney Street (tree across the road)
  • Augusta @ Church (power lines across the road with traffic signals out)
  • Wenwood Road (Road Closed due to tree across power line and roadway)
  • Buckingham Road (Tree across the lines)

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

