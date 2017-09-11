Spartanburg man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing, kidnapping from 2015

A Spartanburg County man received a life prison sentence for the stabbing death of a woman and the kidnapping of her 4-year-old girl in April 2015, per the solicitor.

Justin P. Paris, 35 of Lyman, pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and armed robbery on Monday. He was sentenced to life without parole.

The solicitor says Paris repeatedly stabbed 38-year-old Amie Cordova of Honea Path, to death on April 14, 2015. He then took Cordova’s 4-year-old child and fled the crime scene.

A short time after the murder, Paris and the child were located in Greenville County in Cordova’s van. Deputies were able to safely rescue the child and take Paris into custody. The child had dried blood on her face, hands and arms, and the soles of her shoes when she was rescued, investigators say.

An investigation revealed Cordova was stabbed with two different knives. Cordova and Paris knew each other a short time prior to the murder.

“It was one of the most gruesome crime scenes I have ever seen,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “The evidence showed that Justin Paris was full of rage when he committed this horrific crime.”

Paris entered a plea of guilty by mentally ill. The mentally ill designation will not impact the length of the sentence. He was found competent to stand trial.

