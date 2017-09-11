Coroner: Man killed clearing limb in yard of Abbeville Co. home

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.

The coroner said around 3 p.m., Charles Robert Saxon, 57, was clearing a fallen limb in his yard on South Hampton Avenue when another limb fell on him.

He death was ruled accidental. An autopsy is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.