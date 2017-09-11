Coroner: Man killed clearing limb in yard of Abbeville Co. home - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man killed clearing limb in yard of Abbeville Co. home

CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.

The coroner said around 3 p.m., Charles Robert Saxon, 57, was clearing a fallen limb in his yard on South Hampton Avenue when another limb fell on him.

He death was ruled accidental. An autopsy is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

