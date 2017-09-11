First SC storm-related death reported in Upstate - FOX Carolina 21

First SC storm-related death reported in Upstate

Robert Saxon with his granddaughters (Source: Family) Robert Saxon with his granddaughters (Source: Family)
CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.

The coroner said around 3 p.m., Charles Robert Saxon, 57, was clearing a fallen limb on South Hampton Avenue when another limb fell on him.

He death was ruled accidental. An autopsy is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

A woman who identified herself as Saxon's sister said the limb was in the roadway and he was trying to remove it so traffic could get through.

"He was a good man, loved his family and community," Sonya Hicks, Saxon's step-daughter, said. "He will be missed more than words can express."

