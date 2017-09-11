Upstate man trying to clear road debris killed in SC's first storm-related death

The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.

The coroner said around 3 p.m., Charles Robert Saxon, 57, was clearing a fallen limb on South Hampton Avenue when another limb fell on him.

He death was ruled accidental. An autopsy is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

"He was a good man, loved his family and community," Sonya Hicks, Saxon's step-daughter, said. "He will be missed more than words can express."

Hicks shared a photo of Saxon with two of his grandchildren, Sara and Lynlei. She said he is also survived by two sons, Chris and Josh, and grandchildren Noah, Gabe, Maxx, Cameron and Rylan.

Calhoun Falls Mayor Johnnie Waller said he always spoke about his grandchildren and "loved them with all of his heart."

Waller was a neighbor and friend of Saxon's.

The mayor said Saxon did a lot of work in the community and was trying to clear a limb blocking the street when the accident happened.

Waller said firefighters tried to render CPR but Saxon succumbed to his injuries.

"He was a very good person," Waller said.

