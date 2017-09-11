Spartanburg Police looking for armed robbery suspect

Spartanburg Police are looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at Financial Trust Inc. on Monday.

Police say they responded to the business on John B. White Sr. Blvd at 3:50 p.m.

Officers stated that the suspect forced his way behind the counter and demanded money from the office manager. The manager gave the suspect an amount of cash in a bag, they said.

According to police, the suspect left the business after retrieving the bag containing cash. Officers stated the suspect left walking towards W.O. Ezell Blvd. and are unsure if he got into a vehicle.

A K-9 officer and tracking team from the Spartanburg Police Department responded to the scene, but were unable to locate the suspect.

According to police, the suspect is a male, approximately 50 years old. He is approximately 6'0" and 240 pounds. The suspect was wearing a burgundy and gold Washington Redskins toboggan, a black shirt, and blue pants. He was carrying a light red book bag when he fled the scene, they said.

If you have information about the incident or suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the investigator at 864-809-0840.

