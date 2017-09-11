Spartanburg Deputies ask for public assistance IDing card-cloning subject

Spartanburg deputies looking for this card cloning subject. (9/11/17 FOX Carolina)

Spartanburg Investigators are searching for a subject they say used a cloned credit card to make a purchase.

Deputies say the subject used the cloned credit card at the Lucky Mart on Highway 101 in Woodruff on August 29.

Anyone who is able to identify the subject is asked to contact Investigator D Baird at 864-503-4570 or email dbaird@spartanburgcounty.org with reference case number 17090441.

