Anderson Co. Deputy OK after fallen tree, power line trap her in patrol vehicle

An Anderson County Deputy escaped a close call on Monday after a tree fell right down onto her patrol vehicle with a power line wrapped around it.

The deputy was trapped for a few minutes after the collapse, but she was eventually able to get out without injury, said the sheriff.

Monday night following Irma, there were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines all over the Upstate, with emergency officials working to respond quickly and safely.

"Say a prayer for our deputies and other first responders tonight as they patrol and try to make our roads and highways safe for travel. We have had hundreds of reports of fallen trees and power lines thus far and sure there will be more to come," said Sheriff Chad McBride. "We are trying to respond to each situation and with the help of our fire departments, and county roads and bridges crews, we will do our best to get to each one...all while dealing with domestic calls, methheads, drunks, and anything else Irma throws at us.

Everyone please be safe and please do not travel if you don't have to."

More news: Irma continues inland: Our area to feel impacts into Tuesday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.