Winds calm down and rain thins out for Tuesday

Spotty rain and wind from now Tropical Depression Irma will diminish on both accounts throughout the day. It’ll stay on the breezy side with 10-20 mile per hour southeast winds under mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Hit and miss showers will remain, or at least small chances of them, Wednesday and Thursday with just peeks of sunshine here and there which will keep highs in the 70s.

Friday is when we’ll see brighter blue skies allow temperatures to return to the lower 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains, which should stick around, if not warm up more this weekend with just a slight chance at a pop-up storm on Saturday.

Meanwhile Hurricane Jose continues to spin in the central Atlantic and is forecast to eventually turn to the west later this week.

This would put it close to the east coast, but it still looks like it will stay over open waters, although it does bear watching. Most models have the storm curving away and not impacting our east coast, but it bears watching over the next few days. Stay tuned!

