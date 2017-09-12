Winds calm down and rain thins out for Tuesday morning

After trees have been blown down and thousands of power outages, weather is improving slowly across our area.

Tropical Depression Irma is heading into Alabama with winds a 35 mph near the center. Strong winds will persist for us through the early morning hours, then calm down toward 7-9AM. A few showers will linger toward the morning commute with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s and wind gusts to 20-30.

Tuesday afternoon will bring a few peeks of sunshine with highs back in the low 70s. A few showers will linger, mainly in the mountains.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers, mainly each afternoon, as moisture from what’s left of Irma drifts through the southeast. Most spots will stay dry as clean-up efforts continue.

Weather looks to remain fairly quiet into this weekend with highs back in the 80s. All eyes turn to Hurricane Jose toward late week (see image of track in this story). It will do a loop in the Atlantic, then potentially approach the U.S. by Friday into the weekend. Most models have the storm curving away and not impacting our east coast, but it bears watching over the next few days. Stay tuned! For an in-depth looks at Jose click here

