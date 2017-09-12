Attention turns to Jose: NOT an imminent U.S. threat

Hurricane Jose continues to spin over the open waters of the Atlantic, and its eventual track remains uncertain.

Over the next few days, the hurricane is expected to make a rare loop and reverses its direction.

Though moving slowly now, a west to northwest motion is expected to evolve by the end of the week.

As it stands now, most computer models want to take the storm generally to the north and then to the north-northeast, away from the U.S. east coast, by next weekend.

While we can and will hope for this track, we will continue monitoring the latest developments and update accordingly IF it looks like Jose’s track appears to threaten the east coast, including the Carolinas.

At the very least, higher seas/waves can be expected along the South and North Carolina coasts, including the Outer Banks, starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

