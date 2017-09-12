Irma rips through Lake Hartwell

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

Boaters that have vessels on the Pitman Marina were worried Monday as winds and rain ripped through Dock 8. Boaters say they've never seen the lake so violent as the effects of Irma came through Anderson County.

The wind also knocked over trees in the county. Some of those knocked out power for residents for hours. It toppled over a tree on Phil Watson Road.

John Butcher with Duke Energy wants to remind people to report any downed lines and stay away from them.

"For the people who are listening if you see downed power lines,” said Butcher, “please make sure stay away from them. Always assume they are energized and are very dangerous."

