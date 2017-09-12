Car crashes into garage of Greenville Co. home - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Greenville County early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at a home on Flamingo Drive.

Our crew at the scene said the impact was to the garage area of the home

Troopers said no one was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

