Car crashes into garage of Greenville Co. home

A Pizza Hut manager in Florida threatened to punish employees who missed shifts by evacuating too early for Hurricane Irma.More >
Numerous Spartanburg County Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Days Inn on Outlet Road Sunday afternoon.More >
Teenagers in New Hampshire taunted an 8-year-old biracial boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off of a picnic table with a rope around his neck, injuring him, the boy's family said.More >
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office said they were called to a weather-related death on Monday.More >
After trees have been blown down and thousands of power outages, weather is improving slowly across our area.More >
Irma brings rain and high wind gusts to our area through Tuesday morning. Trees have gone down all over our area, especially in Greenville and Anderson counties.More >
Hurricane Jose continues to spin over the open waters of the Atlantic, and its eventual track remains uncertain.More >
The Greenville County School District said its schools will remain closed Tuesday due to storm damage and outages caused by Tropical Storm Irma.More >
Greenville County dispatchers said deputies and firefighters were called to the scene of a possible rescue on Monday night.More >
Utility companies reported thousands of customers without power on Monday as bands of wind and rain from tropical storm Irma moved in and even more following the storm.More >
A look at viewer-submitted storm damage photos from across the Upstate as winds and rain from Irma rattle the area.More >
FOX Carolina's Alexa Rodriguez and Alex Schumann provide coverage of Hurricane Irma from Savannah, GA.More >
Calm before the storm: Beautiful sunset appears in the Upstate. (9/10/17)More >
The inaugural Tunnel to Towers 5K in Asheville took place on Sunday to honor and support first responders and military.More >
Greenville residents at the Brookdale Senior Living community welcomed evacuees from their sister property in Hilton Head.More >
Trinity Baptist Church hosted its annual 911 Remembrance Service on Sunday to honor the dedicated Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire, and Rescue personnel that serve the community.More >
Businesses on Broughton Street in Savannah, GA board up ahead of Irma.More >
Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
