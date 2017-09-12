Rock slide closes US 221 North in McDowell County - FOX Carolina 21

Rock slide closes US 221 North in McDowell County

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County Emergency Management said US 221 North was closed after a rock slide in the North Cove area Tuesday morning.

Officials said the road was closed near Winding Stairs Road.

The closure was announced just before 6 a.m. There was no timeline as to when the road would reopen.

Watch The Morning News for traffic updates every 10 minutes until 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.