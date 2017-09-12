Rock slide closes US 221 North in McDowell County

McDowell County Emergency Management said US 221 North was closed after a rock slide in the North Cove area Tuesday morning.

Officials said the road was closed near Winding Stairs Road.

The closure was announced just before 6 a.m. There was no timeline as to when the road would reopen.

