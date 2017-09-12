Pig shows up in Spartanburg yard after Irma - FOX Carolina 21

Pig shows up in Spartanburg yard after Irma

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

One Upstate family said Irma brought them an unexpected visitor.

Rebecca Rathburn said her family woke up to find a large pig in their yard on Tuesday morning. They live along Brown Road.

Heavy winds and rain battered the Upstate Monday night into Tuesday as the remnants from Hurricane Irma pushed through the area.

Rathburn said they don't know where the pig came from, but anyone who knows the owner can message Rebecca N Jim Rathburn on Facebook.

