Power outages force 2 Spartanburg Co. schools to close Tuesday

Two Spartanburg District 7 schools will be closed Tuesday due to lingering power outages, according to the school district.

Mary H. Wright Elementary and Carver Middle School are closed for both students and staff.

Officials said power should be restored to both schools by Tuesday afternoon.

All other schools in the district are on a 2-hour delay.

Below is the full statement from the school district.

While D7 schools open today, Tuesday, Sept., 12 on a two-hour delay, Mary H. Wright Elementary and Carver Middle School will remain closed for the day, for both students and staff, as both schools continue to be without power. The power is expected to be restored at those locations later this afternoon. Please continue to monitor your local news outlets, our website and social media accounts for further updates. We apologize for this inconvenience but will be working as quickly as possible to bring both schools back on line.

